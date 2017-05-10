Fed-up fliers frustrated by service cuts, horror stories vow to avoid airlines
After years of watching service decline and fees rise, avid traveller George Chow didn't need another reason to avoid the airlines. But a steady stream of horror stories in the news is only cementing his resolve to find other modes of transport whenever possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|1 hr
|Trump makes enemies
|2
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|2 hr
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Stop Statism
|26
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|9 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|Tue
|Del
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC