Families unsure whether to take part in missing indigenous women inquiry
Some families of missing and murdered indigenous women remain uncertain if they should take part in a national inquiry aimed at examining the violence in their communities, according to a group representing them. Representatives of the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition said a meeting Saturday to talk over the responses from inquiry staff to major questions have failed to produce clear answers.
