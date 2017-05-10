Elevator incident reports reveal litany of misery; mishaps on the rise
In the past six years, six people have been killed and 1,225 people have been injured, including 69 permanently, in elevator mishaps in Ontario - which accounts for close to half of Canada's elevators - according to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, which regulates the devices in the province. The TSSA data shows the number of incidents more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, rising at an average rate of about 14 per cent a year.
