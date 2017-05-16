Eight stories in the news today, May 16
Jagmeet Singh has launched his bid to leap from provincial politics to head the federal New Democrats. If he is successful, he'd be the first non-Caucasian to helm a major federal party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|4 hr
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|6 hr
|LMLS
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|6 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|Tue
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Mon
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC