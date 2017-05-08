Documents show many cities are wary o...

Documents show many cities are wary of mapping flood risks, making data public

When municipal officials were told last year about new tools to help them map the risk of flooding in their communities, they immediately raised red flags, suggesting they wanted no part of it over concerns about legal liability and political backlash. Details contained in internal government reports echo a narrative across the country that show just how wary some city leaders have been about mapping - and publicizing - flood risks in their communities.

