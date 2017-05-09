Disgraced Don Meredith quits Senate rather than face expulsion vote
Senator Don Meredith leaves a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017. Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
