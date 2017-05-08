Digby woman uses history to talk inclusivity
"I know talking about history can offend some people, but we deserve to know our area's history and that it includes slavery," she says. The fact that Digby County had slavery is lost on many people, according to Doucette, simply because this piece of history was not taught in school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|oh sure
|23
|No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t...
|15 hr
|Del
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|20 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|Mon
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Mon
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Trudeau your Pres...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC