Dennis Oland murder case waiting on w...

Dennis Oland murder case waiting on word from the Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: CBC News

Dennis Oland, 49, has been living in the Saint John community on conditions since Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his murder conviction and ordered a new trial. Dennis Oland could know within weeks whether the country's highest court will review his second-degree murder case, or if it will proceed to a new trial in New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moira Walley-Beckett talks 'accidental feminist... 5 hr Gail 1
News Tucker Carlson Rips Mexican Town Angry About Il... 15 hr tomin cali 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 20 hr Cooper Joe Namath 6
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) Fri Stop Statism 4
News So, Mexicans Are Mad About Illegal Immigrant Cr... Fri tomin cali 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Fri Stop Statism 29
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Fri Russian Billionaires 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC