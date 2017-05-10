Dennis Oland murder case waiting on word from the Supreme Court
Dennis Oland, 49, has been living in the Saint John community on conditions since Oct. 25, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his murder conviction and ordered a new trial. Dennis Oland could know within weeks whether the country's highest court will review his second-degree murder case, or if it will proceed to a new trial in New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench.
