Defence lawyer argues accused B.C. polygamist's fair trial rights violated
A lawyer whose client is on trial for polygamy in British Columbia is arguing that evidence in the case was collected amid confusion over the legality of Canada's laws on plural marriage. Blair Suffredine is seeking a stay of a polygamy charge against his client, Winston Blackmore, in B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|6 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|10 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|Mon
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Sun
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Apr 30
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Apr 30
|Meg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC