CSIS suspected Soviet spies of pinching King diary full of atomic secrets

Canada's spy agency surmised that Soviet agents stole a key volume of William Lyon Mackenzie King's fabled diary - a theory dissected in a new book about the intrigue surrounding Canada's longest-serving prime minister. The missing diary volume covered much of the final two months of 1945, a period that included King's visit to Washington to confer with his U.S. and British counterparts about atomic secrets.

Chicago, IL

