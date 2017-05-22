Complex world of border trade: Cattle go north, meat south

Waving arms and brandishing a long electric prod, the ranch hands and truck drivers herd about 400 leggy calves onto trucks as the sun crests on the outskirts of this border city. After spending their first eight months on the ranches of Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, the calves are about to cross the border - bound for Texas and U.S. feed lots beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.