Cineplex eyes smaller markets for Rec Room entertainment complexes

14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Cineplex is planning to expand its Rec Room complexes that include eateries, live entertainment and games, across Canada, including in smaller cities, as it continues to diversify its business. "We've gone from a movie company to an entertainment company," said CEO Ellis Jacob in an interview after the company's annual meeting in Toronto on Wednesday.

