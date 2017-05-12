Canadian networks eyeing new U.S. sho...

Canadian networks eyeing new U.S. shows for import

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Canada's private TV networks will gamble approximately $700 million in Los Angeles later this month as they try to import the next big hit TV series. What will they be buying? ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will showcase their new wares at their annual "upfronts" to advertisers beginning the week of May 15. The networks will be showing off new series starring the likes of Carol Burnett, Felicity Huffman, Jon Cryer, Eva Longoria, David Boreanaz and Lauren Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 19 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 2
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... Thu MeanWhile 1
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... Wed Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... Wed cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let... May 2 Bob closed Herald... 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... May 2 watching livonia 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,808,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC