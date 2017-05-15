Canada Post unveils Trans-Canada Highway stamp as part of celebratory series
The 8,000-kilometre highway that connects our country from east to west is celebrated in the latest stamp to mark Canada's 150th birthday. Award-winning country music star Dean Brody unveiled the Canada Post stamp today in Regina on a stop during his national tour along much of the iconic highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|53 min
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|2 hr
|LMLS
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|2 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|Tue
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Mon
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC