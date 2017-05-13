Canada considers giving UN funds for victims of peacekeeping sex abuse
Canada is in talks with the United Nations about donating money to a special trust fund set up for victims of sexual abuse by peacekeepers, a senior UN official revealed on Wednesday. Atul Khare, the under-secretary-general for peacekeeping field support, wouldn't say how much Canada is looking to provide for the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.
