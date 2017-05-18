Canada, 10 other countries will move ...

Canada, 10 other countries will move forward on a new TPP after US withdrawal

Read more: Telegram

Canada and 10 other countries agreed this weekend to re-evaluate the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the controversial trade deal that has been assumed dead since the U.S. pulled out in January. Trade officials said the deal would change significantly without American involvement, although leaders from the 11 remaining countries are still figuring out what a revised trade plan would look like.

Chicago, IL

