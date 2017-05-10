Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for ci...

Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for citizen scientists to count moths, save trees

A field technician checks a spruce budworm trap in New Brunswick in this undated handout photo. Want to count bugs this summer? If yes, then the federal government is looking for so-called "citizen scientists" to help in its battle against spruce budworm, a moth that has devastated forests in parts of eastern Canada.

