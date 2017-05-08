Bones of Manitoba First World War sol...

Bones of Manitoba First World War soldier killed in France identified

13 hrs ago

A lost First World War soldier whose remains were discovered nearly six years ago outside a French village has been identified as a young private from Manitoba. Pte. Reginald Joseph Winfield Johnston of Fairford, Man., was identified through a review of historical facts, forensic evidence and DNA testing.

