Body of Canadian fighter recovered from ISIL five months after he was killed in Syria
Five months after a Canadian was killed by ISIL, his body has been recovered in northern Syria and preparations are underway to get him home, a Kurdish community leader said Monday. The Kurdish Peoples Protection Units, the rebel force better known as the YPG, retrieved Nazzareno Tassone's from ISIL, said Ihsan Kaya, president of the Toronto Kurdish Community Centre.
