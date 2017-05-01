B.C. party leaders making rounds across province in final days of campaigning
With less than a week until Election Day in British Columbia, party leaders are making their rounds across the province trying to sway voters. Clark says the province is under threat from the rising protectionism from Americans under U.S. President Donald Trump and only a Liberal government can keep the economy safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|4 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|20 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|Mon
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Sun
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Apr 30
|fears-of-trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC