B.C. Liberals make pitch to continue government as a minority in legislature

B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark shares a laugh with local candidate Jim Benninger during a campaign stop in Courtney, B.C., Monday, May 8, 2017. The New Democrats are widening a lead in Vancouver Island's crucial Courtenay-Comox riding, where the results could determine the next British Columbia government.The latest Elections BC absentee ballot count has NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard ahead of Liberal candidate Benninger by 148 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.