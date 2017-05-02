B.C. HIV/AIDS researcher among winners of $100,000 Killam Prize
Leading HIV/AIDS researcher Julio Montaner is among a group of scientists, writers, doctors and researchers receiving a prestigious prize for brilliant work in fields including health sciences, engineering and humanities. The Argentine-Canadian is among five scholars awarded this year's Killam Prize, which honours Canadian researchers and scientists whose lifetime of work has impacted Canadians and citizens around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|6 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|10 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|Mon
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Sun
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Apr 30
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Apr 30
|Meg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC