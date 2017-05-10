B.C. has first minority government in...

B.C. has first minority government in 65 years; Greens hold power balance

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP on Tuesday, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history. Christy Clark's Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan got 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 2 min Comey Karma Chame... 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 2 hr Stop Statism 26
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... 6 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... Tue Del 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble Tue Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 1
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... Mon lack of maintenance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC