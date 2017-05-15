Aga Khan to open Ottawa pluralism cen...

Aga Khan to open Ottawa pluralism centre, as Trudeau chopper controversy swirls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Aga Khan returns to Ottawa today to unveil the new headquarters of an international organization that is positioning itself as an antidote of sorts to the growing strains of populism and intolerance. And if you think for one minute, the wealthy philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims plans to talk about that helicopter ride he gave to Justin Trudeau over the Christmas holidays, forget it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 47 min Lottery Traitors 11
News Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe... 11 hr King Pin Jagmeat 1
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... 21 hr JustUs Radio Network 1
News The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble 23 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 2
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... Mon Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) Mon Stop Statism 6
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... Mon Cooper Joe Namath 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC