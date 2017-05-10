A QuickSketch profile of B.C. Liberal...

A QuickSketch profile of B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Family: She is separated from ex-husband Mark Marissen, a former senior strategist for the Liberal Party of Canada. She has a teenaged son, Hamish Marissen-Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 6 hr Max 1
News John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C... 13 hr frank 1
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... 13 hr frank 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... 21 hr DND there 1
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... Sun Pea under the SHELL 1
News Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ... Sat tomin cali 5
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... May 5 Pastor Don Juan M... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC