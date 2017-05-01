A brief history of Canada's notwithstanding clause and how it came to be
The Saskatchewan government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms so it can keep funding non-Catholic students attending Catholic schools. Premier Brad Wall casts it as a move to protect the rights of parents and students to choose schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chamber to have local voice in Ottawa - The Let...
|8 hr
|Bob closed Herald...
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|12 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|Mon
|Eastside Memo
|21
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|Sun
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Apr 30
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Apr 30
|Meg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC