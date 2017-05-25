4 cab drivers killed in Mexican touri...

4 cab drivers killed in Mexican tourist destination

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Drug violence may be behind the killing of four taxi drivers in the picturesque central Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende, a popular tourism destination that is home to thousands of American retirees, authorities said Thursday. Mayor Ricardo Villarreal said that while the investigation into the Wednesday night slayings was continuing, the bloodshed appeared to be a "score settling" within the world of street-level drug sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 57 min Cantbelieve Whati... 82
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... 6 hr Brent 2
News Medicine Hat MP Motz endorses Erin Oa Toole for... 7 hr Brent 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... 7 hr Mother Nature 1
News Severe Thunderstorm watch for south of North Bay 21 hr Good 4 em 1
News Short in length; long in talent: Canadian talen... 22 hr LURCH PILASTER 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Thu Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC