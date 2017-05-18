18 delicious, classically Canadian di...

18 delicious, classically Canadian dishes from coast to coast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Ooey, gooey poutine, smoked meat sandwiches and sticky sweet butter tarts - you know Canada has its fair share of delicious eats. With a country that spans far and wide, bordering three oceans, it's no wonder we have a cornucopia of ingredients from Alberta beef to B.C. salmon and P.E.I. potatoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Nick o Teen Romance 30
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 4 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Blackflies be damned: The Good Lovelies touring... 4 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 6 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Workers at Toronto marijuana dispensary Canna C... 18 hr Daley 1
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 19 hr MP Mike Chong 2 e... 1
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... Fri Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC