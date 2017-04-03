Work begins on Site C generators

Political debates on the merits and risks of the Site C dam are quickly becoming academic, with work starting on the turbines and generators for the $8 billion project in northeast B.C. this week. Voith Hydro Canada was awarded the $470 million contract a year ago to design, build, deliver and install six massive vertical water turbines and generators for the third dam on the Peace River, near Fort St. John.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.