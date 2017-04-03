Work begins on Site C generators

Read more: Langley Advance

Political debates on the merits and risks of the Site C dam are quickly becoming academic, with work starting on the turbines and generators for the $8 billion project in northeast B.C. this week. Voith Hydro Canada was awarded the $470 million contract a year ago to design, build, deliver and install six massive vertical water turbines and generators for the third dam on the Peace River, near Fort St. John.

Chicago, IL

