Where you live could determine risk of heart attack, stroke or dying of heart disease

People living in parts of Ontario with better access to preventive health care had lower rates of cardiac events compared to residents of regions with less access, found a new study published in CMAJ and Sunnybrook Schulich Heart Centre, with coauthors. The study was conducted by the Cardiovascular Health in Ambulatory Care Research Team , a "big data" initiative created to improve heart health and quality of outpatient care in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.