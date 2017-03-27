Where you live could determine risk o...

Where you live could determine risk of heart attack, stroke or dying of heart disease

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

People living in parts of Ontario with better access to preventive health care had lower rates of cardiac events compared to residents of regions with less access, found a new study published in CMAJ and Sunnybrook Schulich Heart Centre, with coauthors. The study was conducted by the Cardiovascular Health in Ambulatory Care Research Team , a "big data" initiative created to improve heart health and quality of outpatient care in Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Mar 30 Peel 1
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... Mar 29 custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Mar 29 good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Mar 28 The Liberty Belle... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC