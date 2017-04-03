Western provinces expect Ottawa to pa...

Western provinces expect Ottawa to pay costs associated with pot plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

At least three provinces are making it clear they expect Ottawa to foot the bill for costs associated with its plan to legalize marijuana - an issue that will have significant impacts in their jurisdictions. In Edmonton on Wednesday, Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said there likely be additional financial pressures related to regulation, testing and sharing public information about a legalized regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a... 4 hr David 1
News How are gay rights and climate action not conse... 11 hr who the April Fool 1
News Happy Valley-Goose Bay man denied entry to US 23 hr Newfie 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Wed who r local WWI vets 1
News Montreal's fledgling AI community foresees bill... Wed will happen here ... 1
News Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac... Tue coulda had a G8 1
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... Tue Gargant668 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC