Western provinces expect Ottawa to pay costs associated with pot plan
At least three provinces are making it clear they expect Ottawa to foot the bill for costs associated with its plan to legalize marijuana - an issue that will have significant impacts in their jurisdictions. In Edmonton on Wednesday, Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said there likely be additional financial pressures related to regulation, testing and sharing public information about a legalized regime.
