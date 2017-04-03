Walk-in clinic closures ignite petition demanding more doctors in B.C.
A new petition is calling on the province to recruit more doctors into walk-in clinics and reverse the shortage that's left thousands of British Columbians without access to a family doctor. The petition, posted on change.org and on the Walk-In Clinics of B.C. Association website, has aimed for 300,000 signatures - the estimated number of B.C. residents who don't have a family doctor, said Mike McLoughlin, the association's director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Terrace Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal's fledgling AI community foresees bill...
|24 min
|will happen here ...
|1
|Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac...
|14 hr
|coulda had a G8
|1
|The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ...
|15 hr
|Gargant668
|1
|Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus...
|19 hr
|ancient pyramid f...
|1
|Let's make a deal: Time for Pallister's health-...
|21 hr
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|21 hr
|LRT The Original
|3
|Trudeau is also naming Hamilton MP Filomena Tas...
|Tue
|CNN eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC