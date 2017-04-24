U.S. softwood move sparks concerns fr...

U.S. softwood move sparks concerns from Sopuck, head of Swan River firm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

The United States' imposition of countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports of up to 24 per cent will have a trickle-down impact through the economies of both countries. Westman will not come out of it unfazed, Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa Conservative MP Robert Sopuck said on Wednesday, noting that Swan River's Spruce Products Ltd. deals in the affected sector through its sawmill, wood chip and wood pellet production operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 5 hr judenrat 1
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 18 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Wed other Markets 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC