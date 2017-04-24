U.S. softwood move sparks concerns from Sopuck, head of Swan River firm

The United States' imposition of countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports of up to 24 per cent will have a trickle-down impact through the economies of both countries. Westman will not come out of it unfazed, Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa Conservative MP Robert Sopuck said on Wednesday, noting that Swan River's Spruce Products Ltd. deals in the affected sector through its sawmill, wood chip and wood pellet production operations.

