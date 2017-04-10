U.S. man who flew to Canada for sex with underage girl gets seven years
An American man who flew to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than seven years behind bars. Prosecutors in California had wanted Paul Binh Do jailed for nine years on the grounds that he had caused the Calgary teen, who had sent him nude videos, severe distress, and had tried to cover up his crimes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Geezer Files
|24
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|8 hr
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|forced to be scho...
|18
|Ahmed Hussen: How he rose to become Canada's ma...
|11 hr
|more fraud
|1
|Candidates are seen on stage during a federal C...
|11 hr
|more fraud
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|11 hr
|more fraud
|1
|CAA opens voting on Ontario's worst roads
|20 hr
|GTA not alone
|1
