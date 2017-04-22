Two Canadians added to most-wanted U....

Two Canadians added to most-wanted U.S. terror list

State Department says Farah Mohamed Shirdon recruited and fundraised for Daesh, while Tarek Sakr provided sniper training for Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Nusrah Front while in Syria. MONTREAL-The United States has quietly added two Canadians fighting in Syria to its most-wanted terror list, saying the individuals pose a serious risk of committing acts of terrorism that could threaten America's security, citizens or economy.

