TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about lega...

TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about legal marijuana in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel had a bit of fun Thursday night with the news that the Canadian government has introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. In his monologue, the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" joked that Canada is "about to become the stoner living in America's attic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 12 min Idiots 4
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... 12 hr Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... 12 hr DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 14 hr Frogmouth Trump 25
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 23 hr Awsome 20
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Thu CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... Thu Bill Blares On Drugs 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC