TV host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about legal marijuana in Canada
Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel had a bit of fun Thursday night with the news that the Canadian government has introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. In his monologue, the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" joked that Canada is "about to become the stoner living in America's attic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|12 min
|Idiots
|4
|Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij...
|12 hr
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|1
|Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead...
|12 hr
|DND
|1
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Awsome
|20
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|Thu
|Bill Blares On Drugs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC