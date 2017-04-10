Trump team frustrated with go-slow approach on NAFTA in U.S. Congress
President Donald Trump's point man on the North American Free Trade Agreement is expressing frustration at the go-slow attitude of American lawmakers. Ross says the U.S. Congress has been slow on two fronts: in confirming Trump's new trade czar, and in approving the formal notice that would launch the 90-day process before negotiations start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy's new wave of innovationSault hosting te...
|15 hr
|Warm
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Sun
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Sun
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Sun
|meow
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Sun
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC