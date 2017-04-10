Trump team frustrated with go-slow ap...

Trump team frustrated with go-slow approach on NAFTA in U.S. Congress

President Donald Trump's point man on the North American Free Trade Agreement is expressing frustration at the go-slow attitude of American lawmakers. Ross says the U.S. Congress has been slow on two fronts: in confirming Trump's new trade czar, and in approving the formal notice that would launch the 90-day process before negotiations start.

