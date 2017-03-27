Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations victimized by residential schools
A 17-metre totem pole carved by a Haida Nation hereditary chief is being raised at the University of British Columbia this afternoon. Master carver James Hart says indigenous artists from across Canada contributed to carving the pole, recognizing the extent of the torment that the schools inflicted.
