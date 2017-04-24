Threat of economic turmoil over softwood tariff becomes B.C. election issue
A hefty American tariff on Canadian softwood could be devastating for British Columbia's economy, but it may also be advantageous for political leaders on the campaign trail who are looking to cement or build their images with voters, says a former premier. The imposition of tariffs as high as 24 per cent on Canadian softwood exports shot the issue to the top of B.C.'s election campaign, with Liberal Leader Christy Clark and John Horgan, leader of the New Democrats, quickly portraying themselves as towers of strength ready to shoulder tough times ahead.
