Thousands in B.C vote in advance polls for French presidential election

CBC News

Thousands of French citizens lined up at polling stations in Vancouver to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election. There are approximately 6,000 voters registered with the French consulate in Western Canada, which opened five polling stations to accommodate them a day ahead of the vote in France.

