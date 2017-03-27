Think twice about campaign promise of...

Think twice about campaign promise of seniors' price index, docs urge Liberals

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Trudeau government should tread carefully on a Liberal promise to find a new way of making sure elderly benefits keep pace with rising costs, newly released documents suggest. The idea of a so-called "seniors' price index" arises from a 2005 Statistics Canada study that showed the cost of goods purchased by older Canadians growing faster than the rate of inflation as captured by the traditional consumer price index.

Chicago, IL

