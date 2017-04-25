The awful death of Jack Webb: Wife tells how crowded hospital failed her husband
Kim D'Arcy displays an image of her late husband Jack Webb at her home in Bedford, N.S. on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Webb died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but not before enduring a difficult ordeal with a health care system that is grappling with the pressures of overcapacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|11 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|Mon
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Apr 22
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Halton Hills News
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC