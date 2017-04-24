Teacher turns to crowdfunding to buy greenhouse for Nunavut students
A price tag lists the price of a jug of orange juice at a grocery store in Iqaluit, Nunavut on December 8, 2014. A teacher in a remote Nunavut community is trying to buy and build a greenhouse in the hopes that he and his students can cut the sky-high costs of healthy eating in the North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|3 hr
|Historian
|4
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|4 hr
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|5 hr
|Meg
|1
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|16 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|18 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Will Ontario's pharmacare plan pressure Trudeau...
|18 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|18 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC