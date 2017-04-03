Tales from the border: 2 weeks along ...

Tales from the border: 2 weeks along the US-Mexico frontier

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

The smells and sounds of Tijuana smack us as soon as we open the doors of our bug-splattered rental, a Jeep Renegade: food stalls selling roasted corn, churros and hot dogs; a near-empty bar blaring the oompa-oompas of norteno, Mexico's answer to polka. This is our last stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C... 5 hr Who lived vs died 1
News Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f... 17 hr Rewarding failure 1
News Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail... 21 hr Pilaster the Unde... 1
News Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a... 21 hr By George - W Bush 3
News Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ... Thu Passage to Mars 2016 1
News How are gay rights and climate action not conse... Wed who the April Fool 1
News Happy Valley-Goose Bay man denied entry to US Apr 5 Newfie 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC