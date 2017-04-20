Supreme Court to review 1969 deal that sparked longtime Quebec-N.L. hydro feud
The Churchill Falls power development in central Labrador, is pictured under construction which was completed in late 1971. The Supreme Court of Canada says it will review the 1969 Churchill Falls energy deal that has been highly profitable for Hydro-Quebec but much less so for Newfoundland and Labrador.
