Royal Gifts exhibition to show presents given to Queen during her 65-year reign

A beaded throne, a totem pole and a "Buckingham Palace" London Underground sign are among the gifts presented to the Queen which are set to go on show in a special exhibition. Visitors to the annual summer opening of the state rooms at Buckingham Palace will be able to view more than 250 of the countless official presents given to the monarch during her 65-year reign.

