Radioactive material stolen in Mexico, search on: officials
An unknown amount of stolen radioactive material has prompted an alert in nine Mexican states, the head of national emergency services said on Monday. The alert and search for the stolen material covers the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacan San Luis Potosi, Durango and Zacatecas, according to a post on Luis Felipe Puente's Twitter account.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|5 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|22 hr
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Halton Hills News
|13
