Radioactive material stolen in Mexico...

Radioactive material stolen in Mexico, search on: officials

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An unknown amount of stolen radioactive material has prompted an alert in nine Mexican states, the head of national emergency services said on Monday. The alert and search for the stolen material covers the states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacan San Luis Potosi, Durango and Zacatecas, according to a post on Luis Felipe Puente's Twitter account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 5 hr Humanspirit 1
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... 22 hr vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Mon rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Mon Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC