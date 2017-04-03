Quebec calls on Ottawa to appoint mor...

Quebec calls on Ottawa to appoint more judges after accused murderer goes free

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says the province has made "unprecedented" investments to address the judicial backlog. Quebec's justice minister is urging Ottawa to appoint more Superior Court judges to address the backlog that resulted in a murder charge stayed last week against a Montreal man.

