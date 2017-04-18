Q&A: Starley on how nearly giving up music inspired her global hit 'Call On Me'
Starley was almost ready to acknowledge defeat when a last-ditch effort at writing a hit song delivered in spades. "Call On Me" started as a way for the singer to dig herself out of an emotional rut, but over the past few months her debut solo track has climbed the global music charts with the help of a punchy remix.
