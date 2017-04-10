Prof apologizes for complaint against B.C. judge hearing sexual assault case

A law professor who filed a complaint against a British Columbia Supreme Court judge hearing a sexual assault case has issued an apology, saying there were no grounds for the claim. Benjamin Perrin of the University of British Columbia filed a complaint last month with the Canadian Judicial Council based on comments attributed to Justice Peter Leask in a media report from a court hearing on March 20. "I have since learned the full context for the remarks and concluded that they do not support the claims I made in the complaint or my public statements," Perrin said Tuesday in an email to The Canadian Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.